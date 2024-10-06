The Public Authority for Sports in Kuwait has announced the tender for the construction, completion, and maintenance of a new gym complex at Khaitan Sports Club. The tender was officially released on 15 September 2024, with interested parties required to submit their bids by 15 December 2024.



The contract for the project is scheduled to be awarded in March 2025, with the completion of the gym targeted for May 2026, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

