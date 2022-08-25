TABUK — Emir of Tabuk Prince Fahd bin Sultan highlighted the great support extended by the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 projects, being undertaken by the Public Investment Fund such as NEOM, Red Sea, and Amaala.



He made the remarks during a meeting with CEO of NEOM Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, and officials of The Red Sea Development Company and Amaala at his office here on Wednesday.



Prince Fahd emphasized that this work is being materialized on the ground through the rapid pace witnessed by these projects in their implementation, which is embodied in the future vision, the great ambition and thought of the Crown Prince.



“These projects, God willing, will contribute to raising the level of quality of life, achieving sustainable development, providing decent living and welfare for the citizen, apart from enhancing the position of the Kingdom, which today has become the focus of the world’s attention thanks to this ambitious vision led by the Crown Prince,” he said while noting that these projects include scholarship programs as well as job, investment and training opportunities for the sons of the nation in general, and for the sons and daughters of the Tabuk region in particular, as well as for the overall benefit of the nation and the citizen.



During the meeting, the emir was briefed on the latest developments in the projects of NEOM, Red Sea and Amaala. He also watched a visual presentation on the progress of work in these projects and the percentages of completion.

