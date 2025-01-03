Even after 15 years of green building initiatives, discussions around sustainability in the construction industry are still centered on costs rather than value, according to Atul Kapil, Group General Manager of Leading Hospitality Services (LHS), a Dubai-based company specialising in sustainability solutions for the construction sector.

“Even in 2024, we still have major developers asking about cost rather than asking, ‘can you tell me what's the ROI?’ “, noted Kapil.

He pointed out that the company’s cooling paint and film solutions, showcased at The Big 5 in Dubai in December, demonstrate a Return on Investment (ROI) of less than two years.

LHS is Hong Kong-based i2Cool’s local representative for their iPaint and iFilm products that enhance building energy efficiency by reflecting solar radiation and minimising heat absorption.

Kapil continued: “With a 10-year warranty, customers effectively enjoy eight years of energy savings for free after the payback period. Yet the first question is always, ‘How much does it cost?’”.

He emphasised the need for a shift in mindset to recognising these solutions as investments with tangible returns rather than mere costs.

“These solutions enable temperature drops, which in turn reduce electricity bills,” he explained. “They contribute to a greener building, improve environmental sustainability, and lower the carbon footprint by consuming less energy."

The iPaint and its film counterpart, iFilm have been used in both new build and retrofit projects with an iFilm pilot in the UAE for a hospital’s glass-walled lobby achieving a 90 percent reduction in solar reflectivity.

“We had solar dissipation guns exactly calculate and within a day we had the result. Small pilot, immediate results and we got the job.”

Kapil also pointed to Europe’s regulatory framework as a model for driving market awareness. The European Union’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), for example, mandates Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) for properties before they can be rented or sold

“This is something that needs to happen in this part of the world,” he said.

Raising standards

He further suggested that introducing higher standards, not necessarily through regulations, could increase awareness and adoption of sustainable solutions.

"For example, the cooling paint has been certified by Dubai Municipality with a solar reflectivity score of 89.5 percent, far exceeding the market norm of 50 to 60 percent," Kapil said. "With such examples available, why can't we aim for reflectivity levels of 70 or 80 percent as a standard?”

Additionally, LHS is also representing US-based AQMC for its commercial odour control and surface sterilisation solutions in the region. The technology replicates nature’s air purification process by releasing electrons that form magnetised oxygen clusters. These clusters neutralise odours, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, improving indoor air quality safely and effectively without filters, UV lights, or chemicals.

Kapil contended that while their solutions are more expensive than standard market options, the ROI—typically achieved within two years—makes the premium worthwhile.

He also emphasised that these solutions are better suited to direct negotiations rather than tenders, which often prioritise cost.

“I am bringing these solutions to a lot of customers to look at, I am also preparing an ROI for them, and also giving them the option to do a small pilot,” he explained.

Challenges and opportunities

Kapil acknowledged that mindset remains a significant challenge. “Few people truly understand ROI in the context of these products,” he said.

He urged adoption of these cutting-edge solutions by developers in at least one of their projects that would serve as a showcase for the broader market arguing that arguing that the slightly higher upfront cost—10–15 percent more—can easily be absorbed, especially in the context of current property pricing trends.

“I really want to see them embrace sustainability rather than utilise it as a jargon or buzzword,” he concluded.

(Reporting by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

