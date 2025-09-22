Dubai-based SOL Properties has started construction on its 62-floor mixed-use development on Sheikh Zayed Road.



The 2.2 billion UAE dirhams ($599 million) SOL LUXE will rise 280 metres to house premium residences, Grade A office spaces, and F&B retail outlets. The handover is expected in the fourth quarter of 2028.



The high-rise will feature a rooftop infinity-edge pool, offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, the developer said in a statement.



The freehold SOL LUXE tower will have 288 residential apartments, with levels 1 to 25 housing 66 Grade A office units. The ground floor will feature a collection of F&B retail spaces.



The tower will have high-performance glazing, solar-control systems, water-saving technologies, and EV-ready infrastructure to help reduce its environmental footprint.



AI-powered smart systems will be embedded throughout the tower to enhance air-quality optimisation, predictive maintenance, and secure visitor management, the statement said.

In August 2025, SOL Properties launched its $272 million SOL Levante mixed-use project in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) area.

In September 2024, the developer announced it had acquired 4 million square feet (sq ft) of land in Dubai for ultra-luxury and affordable luxury projects.

