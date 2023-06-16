UAE-based developer Sobha Realty announced on Friday the launch of Sobha Hartland II, its new flagship mixed-use community next to its Sobha Hartland development in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai.

The eight million square feet luxury water-front project will offer villas, apartments and dedicate more than 30 percent of its land area to green spaces.

In previous statements, the developer has indicated that the Sobha Hartland master plan is scheduled to be fully complete by 2025.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, said the recent surge in sale of luxury properties in Dubai indicates the rise of new residential micro-markets.

“With its prime location in the heart of the city and unparalleled amenities, Sobha Hartland II is poised to redefine the concept of urban living in Dubai and continue Sobha's legacy of delivering world-class projects that stand out,” he said.

According to data disclosed by the Land Department, Dubai recorded over 29,000 primary residential property sales from developers totalling 67.75 billion UAE dirhams during Jan-May 2023, a growth of 41 percent over the same period last year.

The statement didn’t disclose project value or completion timelines.

