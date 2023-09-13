Canda-headquartered global engineering services firm SNC-Lavalin Group announced on Tuesday that it is rebranding to AtkinsRéalis.

The new brand brings SNC-Lavalin, Atkins, Faithful+Gould, DTS and Atkins Acuity under a single umbrella, SNC-Lavalin Group said in a press statement.

The name AtkinsRéalis is a coined term that combines Atkins, a legacy brand that is well-established across the Company’s international markets, and “Réalis,” inspired by the city of Montréal and the Company’s French-Canadian roots, the statement noted.

As of 13 September, the Company’s new brand and associated visual identity will be used on all communications materials. The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the TSX under the new ticker symbol (TSX: ATRL) prior to market open on 18 September. SNC-Lavalin Group will not change its legal name until the Company obtains shareholder approval, as required by law, at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

