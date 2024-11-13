LUCA DINI Design & Architecture, the Italy-based main architect of Saudi Red Sea luxury resort Sindalah, has established an international partnership to meet the growing for integrated design and engineering services in Saudi Arabia’s construction sector.

The firm said in a press statement that the new partnership, named Luca Dini International Projects, brings together Maffeis Engineering, ATM (Applied Technology and Management), TEKNE, and ACE to offer end-to-end services covering residential, hospitality, tourism, industrial, retail, and commercial real estate sectors in the kingdom.

Luca Dini, CEO & Founder of LUCA DINI Design & Architecture said the partners have worked together on over 15 projects.

Maffeis Engineering brings to the partnership its multidisciplinary strengths; ATM specialises in coastal and waterfront developments; TEKNE in construction planning and ACE in interior design and construction management, according to the press statement.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.