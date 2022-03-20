Sharjah has announced the launch of Phase One of the Al Hosn Heritage Neighborhood project in Kalba region of the northern emirate amid the ongoing revival and restoration work at the development.

It was inaugurated by HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who later toured the corridors of the neighborhood to see the work progress of the restoration work in Kalba which has a historical and archaeological legacy.

He was later briefed on the remaining process of the restoration and revival of the area, which is being developed as an important tourist landmark for visitors from different regions, as well as the most prominent archaeological evidence discovered during the restoration operations, reported Wam.

The neighbourhood includes the hospital, whose doors have been redesigned like its main shape in the past, in addition to displaying the collectibles of the therapist at the time in its private display rooms.

The scope of work includes reconstruction of 15 old houses as well as a heritage market, which is being reconstructed in a larger size than its original size to include 16 shops for young Emirati entrepreneurs, stated the report.

As part of the work an old heritage mosque was renovated, maintained, and expanded, as it had been subjected to many demolitions and construction in the past. The drawings and inscriptions previously found on the pulpit and the mihrab were taken into consideration, it stated.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan also inaugurated the Clock Tower Square located at the intersection of Al Wahda Street and Corniche Street in Kalba.

The tower includes two balconies for sightseeing. The first is located on the fifth floor at a height of 33 m and contains a restaurant for visitors, while the second is 46 m above sea level and provides a wonderful view of the city and its surrounding places such as Kalba Lake, University of Sharjah, Kalba Commercial Centre, Qurum Reserve and the surrounding mountains, reported Wam.

The clock tower stands tall at 60 m, with a total area of 668 sq m and an area of 2,532 sq m for the corridors leading to the tower. The tower consists of 7 floors, topped by a huge clock with a diameter of 5 m that can be seen from all over the city.

The tower design was inspired by the modern Islamic decorations that cover all its sides, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic, in addition to the various Islamic decorations on the four facades of the building.

The Sharjah ruler was briefed on the vicinity of the Clock Tower Square, which includes green areas with a total area of 2,100 sq m in addition to 940 parking spaces, along the Corniche Street to serve the tower's visitors.

