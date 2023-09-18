Riyadh – SCAVO, a partnership between Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) and Ventures Onsite, plans to reshape the way construction projects are developed in Saudi Arabia.

The online construction intelligence platform tracks more than $1.50 Trillion worth of active construction projects in the Kingdom alone, according to a press release.

SCAVO highlighted that contracts exceeding a value of $64 billion are expected to be awarded to contractors in 2023 across Saudi Arabia, with over $40 billion already awarded since January 2023.

The platform's full coverage extends to wider Middle East and African markets, as it provides users with access to the latest construction project updates, major players, trends, and developments within these industries.

Designed to meet the needs of a wide range of stakeholders, SCAVO's platform operates on a subscription-based model to offer enhanced services for contractors, consultants, project owners, project management firms, and suppliers.

Contractors and suppliers will be aware of accurate information on planned and ongoing construction projects to target and increase bidding success.

