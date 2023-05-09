Saudi Arabia’s Taiba Investments Company has appointed French engineering consultancy Egis to provide design review and supervision consultancy services for the Double Tree Hotel in Jeddah.

The four-star Double Tree Hotel, located near King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz square overlooking the Red Sea, will be built over an area of approximately 8,800 square meters.

The 35-storey hotel, with a built-up area of 87,500 square metres, will have 405 keys,

“We look forward to working closely with Taiba Investments Company and Hilton Hotels to bring their vision for this project to life and create a memorable experience for guests," said Kamal Natour, the Operations Director of Egis in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Egis was awarded design and engineering contracts by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) for a private aircraft terminal at AlUla International Airport.

In March 2023, MATARAT Holding Company, the state-owned manager and operator of Saudi airports, appointed Egis to provide technical support and project management services for a total of 26 airports in the Kingdom.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

