Roshn, the leading national real estate developer in the Kingdom and powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has announced the launch of the apartments phase at its landmark residential project Sedra north of Riyadh.

Sedra Residential Apartments is being built within the Sedra community to offer a modern and integrated living experience that is pedestrian-friendly, and where a rich array of amenities supports full, rewarding lifestyles.

Around 45 per cent of each plot within Sedra Residential Apartments is open space, and a 2.8 km green stretch adjacent to a wadi gives the neighbourhood its unique character. Other key features of the new phase include private gardens for some of the ground floor units, private balconies for the upper units, dedicated parking spaces, a semi-private communal majlis in most buildings, and a lively pedestrian spine that allows residents to easily reach nearby amenities on foot.

As with all Roshn developments, Sedra Residential Apartments blends cutting-edge technology in areas such as building methods and irrigation, while respecting the tradition and heritage of the region – in this case, the Salmani architecture inspired by the classic forms of Najd construction. The 88-unit apartment buildings in the new phase have two façade options, ‘Classic Salmani’ and ‘Modern Salmani’, while the interiors feature contemporary designs.

Having successfully launched its first development, Sedra, Roshn is expanding its vision across the Kingdom having recently announced Alarous north of Jeddah, while other fully- integrated communities are being developed across four regions: Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, and Asir.

