Riyadh Municipality has launched the first phase of the Riyadh Parking public-private partnership (PPP) project to reduce unauthorised parking and enhance the urban landscape of the Saudi capital.

The project covers 24,000 parking spaces in public and commercial streets and more than 140,000 managed parking spaces in various residential neighbourhoods.

In January 2024, Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company, the development arm of the Riyadh Municipality, signed a 10-year partnership agreement with solutions by stc to implement, manage, operate, and maintain the first phase of the project.

The phase will cover 12 areas across the Al-Wurud, Ar Rahmaniyyah, West Olaya, Al-Murooj, King Fahd, and Al-Sulaimaniyah districts, in addition to four other areas in the southern neighborhoods of Riyadh, Argaam, an Arabic financial website, reported.

The project also aims to use the latest digital technologies to oversee and regulate the usage of parking spaces in Riyadh.

The parking project is part of an overall strategy that includes the development of infrastructure for public parking, improvements to sidewalks, and the provision of pedestrian pathways, Abdullah bin Sulaiman Abudawood, CEO of Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company said in a statement in January.

