Saudi construction and utility services company Keir International announced on Monday that it has secured a 68.91 million Saudi riyals ($18.36 million) contract for Qiddiya water theme park project.

The work scope includes engineering, design, electrical, communications, civil and electromechanical works, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange

The contract is expected to be signed on 22 February 2023, the statement added.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

