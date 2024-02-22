Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority (RGA), the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) and Aseer Development Authority, announced the launch of Expression of Interest (EOI) invite for the Aseer - Jazan highway project.

Zawya Projects had reported in December 2023 that the Kingdom is likely to tender Asir-Jazan Highway Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the first quarter of 2024.

The project would be procured under Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) basis with a concession period of 30 years, according to a statement posted by NCP.

“The tender aims to attract best in class road works companies to assure the project delivers the highest level of efficiency, service and traffic safety,” the statement said.

The highway spans from Al Farah area in Aseer region to the Red Sea through Jazan region.

The project scope is as follows:

The length of the highway is 136km (3 lanes in each direction) with 6 intersections

57 bridges with total length of 18km

11 tunnels with total length of 9.2km

The EOI submission period is from 20 February 2024 until 19 March 2024.

Asir - Jazan Highway forms part of four highway projects scheduled to be tendered under the PPP model as part of a pipeline of 200 privatisation and PPP projects across 17 sectors.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

