PHOTO
Saudi Arabia expects to award construction projects worth nearly $1.8 trillion in the next few years as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification scheme , the Gulf Kingdom’s Investment Minister has said.
Khalid Al-Falih told the Saudi news channel Alarabiya on Sunday that investment opportunities in various sectors in the world’s largest oil exporter are estimated at nearly $3 trillion in the short term.
“The largest opportunities involve the construction sector…we expect the value of such opportunities at nearly $1.8 trillion in the short term,” Falih said.
“These opportunities include large projects targeted in the Kingdom‘s Vision 2030 and intended to build a sustainable economy.”
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.