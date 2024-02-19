Saudi Arabia expects to award construction projects worth nearly $1.8 trillion in the next few years as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification scheme , the Gulf Kingdom’s Investment Minister has said.

Khalid Al-Falih told the Saudi news channel Alarabiya on Sunday that investment opportunities in various sectors in the world’s largest oil exporter are estimated at nearly $3 trillion in the short term.

“The largest opportunities involve the construction sector…we expect the value of such opportunities at nearly $1.8 trillion in the short term,” Falih said.

“These opportunities include large projects targeted in the Kingdom‘s Vision 2030 and intended to build a sustainable economy.”

