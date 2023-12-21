The world’s first non-profit city, the Mohammed Bin Salman City (Misk City), which was launched on the global stage early this year in Riyadh, is set to make a further impact in 2024 as the first phases of its retail and commercial space get completed.

A pioneering destination, Misk City is expected to accommodate some 450 new companies, 19,500 full-time residents and a further 14,800 workers across all industries.

Driven by the Misk Foundation, the mega project being built at an investment of SAR20.4 billion ($5.4 billion) will deliver some 99,000 sq m of retail and leisure space alongside 300,000 sq m of office space and 6,500 new homes alongside extensive cultural, educational, and sporting facilities.

This year, the city’s development gathered pace rapidly and hit several key milestones, said the Misk Foundation in its statement.

It is currently engaging with major global brands with purpose as they seek to carefully curate this landmark destination and deliver and thriving and sustainable community for a new generation of Saudis to live, work and play, it stated.

2023 saw Misk City debut at MAPIC, the world leading international retail property conference in Cannes, France where the Misk City team showcased their unique offering to progressive retail and leisure brands and met with numerous international media, highlighting the city’s unique opportunities for innovative retailers.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).