Egypt-based Sabbour Consulting announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded full design services contract for a Hilton hotel in the Saudi giga project NEOM.

CEO Omar Sabbour said in a statement that the firm would provide full design and construction services in cooperation with BEC as Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for ‘Hampton by Hilton’ hotel,

The 201-key hotel would be built over an area of 8,200 square metres, the statement said without giving more details.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

