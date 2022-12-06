PHOTO
Egypt-based Sabbour Consulting announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded full design services contract for a Hilton hotel in the Saudi giga project NEOM.
CEO Omar Sabbour said in a statement that the firm would provide full design and construction services in cooperation with BEC as Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for ‘Hampton by Hilton’ hotel,
The 201-key hotel would be built over an area of 8,200 square metres, the statement said without giving more details.
