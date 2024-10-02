Real Urban Development Company has signed two agreements with Public Investment Fund-backed ROSHN Group to purchase land to develop 644 residential units in the Sedra housing project in Riyadh.

The deal is valued at 792 million Saudi riyals ($211.08 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The contract duration is 36 months, with the work scope also including building relevant infrastructure.

The deal is expected to positively impact Retal’s 2025, 2026, and 2027 financials, the statement said.

The company signed a contract with Building Construction Company, a subsidiary, to construct 263 residential units in the Saudi capital.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

