Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is planning to build nearly 3,000 apartments and over 45,000 car parks in the capital Riyadh, a Saudi newspaper reported on Thursday.

Aleqtisadiah quoted KAFD as saying in a statement that nearly 1,000 apartments have been completed and the rest would be constructed in the same area.

KAFD also intends to double the number of its car parks to more than 45,000 to match a steady growth in the number of companies using the district.

KAFD, owned by the Public Investment Fund, also said the 3.2-million square metre district would also have 3 five-star hotels with a combined capacity of 630 rooms, adding that the hotels would be completed shortly.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

