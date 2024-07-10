Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Chairman of the Sports Boulevard Foundation has approved the design of the Global Sports Tower, the world’s tallest sports tower, in the Sports Boulevard project in Riyadh.

The 130-metre-high tower will have an internal area of 84,000 square metres, offering more than 30 sports facilities. It will house the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 98 metres.

In addition, the tower will include the world’s highest running track, which will be fully digitised and have a 250-metre circuit.

The tower’s design will incorporate principles of “Salmani” architecture based on originality and modernity. The name of the architect was not given.



The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 19, 2019.

The Sports Boulevard project extends more than 135 km with a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse riders.

The project includes more than 4.4 million square metres of greenery and open spaces and up to 50 multi-disciplinary sports facilities. In addition, several unique destinations and investment zones will exceed three million square metres.

The cost of the tower and construction timelines were not disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

