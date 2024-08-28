Saudi Arabia - The construction of the Ceer Manufacturing Complex (CMC), which started only four months ago, has reached a milestone with the recent raising of the first steel frame mark.

This reflects the rapid pace of progress of building the first Saudi EV manufacturing facility in the King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, the company said.

Ceer leaders, along with representatives of the contractor, Modern Building Leaders (MBL), the Saudi company that is constructing the facility, celebrated the milestone.

CEO James Deluca commented on the impact of the CMC and the development of the first Saudi electric vehicle brand saying: “Our primary focus at Ceer is to manufacture an end-to-end Saudi-made vehicle that will be able to challenge global automotive thinking, and the CMC is an essential and vital component in the realisation of this goal.”

The Ceer Manufacturing Complex, a $1.3 billion facility, will be the most advanced of its kind in the MENA region. Covering 530,000 sq m, it will include dedicated zones for every stage of vehicle production, including a press shop, body shop, paint shop, and general assembly.

Additionally, the complex will feature dedicated zones for logistics, waste management, warehouses, offices, water treatment system, and a vehicle test track. These areas will be run by top-tier automotive suppliers located in the new facility, making it a world-class automotive and EV construction site.

Commenting on the significance of the first steel frame being raised, Christopher Goodey, Ceer’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, said: “The size of the CMC, the level of automation, and the application of new technology will surpass any other plant in the MENA region. The facility will be a fully integrated industrial complex for the production of EVs, including parts and components, which will contribute to the development of both direct employment and other business opportunities, igniting sector-wide innovation and pioneering advanced automotive manufacturing approaches in the Kingdom.”

