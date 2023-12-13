A consortium of Saudi Archirodon Company and Belgium-based DEME Group has been awarded the second phase of transformation work for the Port of NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The dredging work will commence this month, DEME said in a statement.

The consortium will work to create the basin, enabling the world’s largest ships to call at the Port of NEOM.

All materials recovered as part of the channel development will be used to support the wider development of Oxagon.

The value of the contract and completion date were not disclosed.

Port of NEOM is strategically located along the coast of the Red Sea and is adjacent to the nearby Suez Canal, through which 13 percent of global trade passes.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

