Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company (NHC) has signed an agreement with Al Omar Investment to develop the Dama-Al-Mashriqya residential project in East Riyadh.

The agreement was concluded during Cityscape Global 2025

Valued at 600 million Saudi riyals ($159 million), the project will deliver 618 residential villas within the wider Al-Mashriqya master plan, one of NHC’s largest developments in the capital.

Al-Mashriqya spans more than 7 million square metres and will feature over 14,000 housing units, alongside schools, healthcare centres, mosques and over 700,000 sqm of green spaces, according to NHC.

(Writing by Majda Mushen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.