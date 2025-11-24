PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company (NHC) has signed an agreement with Al Omar Investment to develop the Dama-Al-Mashriqya residential project in East Riyadh.
The agreement was concluded during Cityscape Global 2025
Valued at 600 million Saudi riyals ($159 million), the project will deliver 618 residential villas within the wider Al-Mashriqya master plan, one of NHC’s largest developments in the capital.
Al-Mashriqya spans more than 7 million square metres and will feature over 14,000 housing units, alongside schools, healthcare centres, mosques and over 700,000 sqm of green spaces, according to NHC.
(Writing by Majda Mushen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
