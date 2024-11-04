Saudi Arabia's Roads General Authority (RGA) said the road sector in Riyadh region is witnessing a significant transformation with work under way on SAR3 billion ($798 million) projects.

The region's total length of roads is approximately 15,000 km, and efforts are currently underway to implement new road projects and other maintenance projects in all governorates of the region.

According to RGA, it has executed 23 road projects in the Riyadh region including 20 preventive maintenance projects spanning 215 km, which cost SAR170 million, and three projects to enhance traffic safety, which cost more than SAR171 million.

These projects will ensure that the road network remains in sync with the increasing demand for seamless movement to accomplish the objectives of the road sector strategy, which is to fortify the Kingdom's status as a global logistics centre, it stated.

RGA pointed out that 18 road projects were being implemented covering a total length of up to 516 km and a value of SAR1.5 billion, in addition to 48 preventive maintenance projects, with a length of 2,500 km and a value of SAR1 billion, in addition to a SAR125 million project for enhancing traffic safety.

The road sector, stated the Authority, is a critical component that supports numerous other sectors, including industry, tourism, trade, logistic services, Hajj and Umrah and has helped the kingdom emerge as the world leader in the road connectivity index.

The RGA asserted that it uses the most advanced technologies to execute road projects, maintains the world's largest fleet of artificial intelligence-based equipment, and offers specialised cadres in the road sector.-TradeArabia News Service

