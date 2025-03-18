Saudi Arabia has intensified bond issuance to cover fiscal deficits, maintaining a policy of avoiding withdrawals from overseas assets to fund mega projects under Vision 2030, according to a report by Jadwa Investment.

The report noted that public debt in the world’s largest oil exporter increased by 166 billion Saudi riyals ($44.3 billion) in 2024, reaching SAR1,216 billion riyals ($324.3 billion) by year-end. Debt is expected to rise by another SAR127 billion ($33.86 billion) in 2025, pushing the total to SAR1,343 billion ($358.13 billion).

Saudi Arabia, along with Mexico, led sovereign bond issuance in January and February 2025, according to a study by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The IIF study highlighted that the Federal Reserve’s messaging has reinforced expectations that interest rates will remain elevated for longer, limiting risk appetite for Emerging Market (EM) assets. However, investor demand for EM debt remains strong, with a preference for local currency bonds in countries with stable policy frameworks.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.