Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) has signed agreements with local firm ELM and Germany-based TÜV Rheinland to execute its nationwide Excavation and Building Permits Inspections Project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP),

The five-year operations and maintenance (O&M) type contracts cover inspection works across 11 municipalities — Najran, Jazan, Tabuk, Taif, Al-Ahsa, Al-Qassim, Al-Jawf, Hail, Hafr Al-Batin, the Eastern Region and the Northern Borders — to ensure compliance with the Saudi Building Code and other regulations at excavation sites, buildings and construction zones.

The scope includes food safety laboratories, materials quality labs and environmental sanitation labs.

The ministry said the PPP contracts will enhance service quality, support operational efficiency and contribute to the development of smart, sustainable cities in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

