Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah), a subsidiary of Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria), secured a contract worth 722.09 million Saudi riyals ($192.49 million) from the Diriyah Gate Development Company.

The contract includes the excavation works and related activities for Metro-Box Central, Metro-Box South, and Metro-Box East, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The time frame for completion was not given.

Earlier this month, Binyah won a SAR532.05 million contract from Diriyah Gate Company for the excavation works for Car Park A and B, as well as the related works.

Binyah is 60 percent owned by Al Akaria.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

