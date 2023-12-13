Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) said its subsidiary, Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah), has won a 532.05 million Saudi riyal ($144.87 million) contract from Diriyah Gate Company Limited.

The contract includes the excavation works for Car Park A and B, as well as the related works, Al Akaria said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The time frame for completion was not given.

In April, Diriyah and Binyah broke ground on the SAR544 million ($144.95 million) Northern Cultural District Car Park project, a part of the $63.2 billion Diriyah giga-project masterplan.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

