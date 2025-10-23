Six road development projects worth SAR831 million ($221.58 million) are underway in Saudi Arabia's Qassim region.

A key focus is the 161-km link road connecting the Qassim - Madinah Highway with the Ar Rass-Afif Highway. The route will facilitate easy access to Makkah and serve the region's southwestern governorates, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Work on the key project covers the construction of a new 135-km highway and a 26-km dual-carriageway. A major feature is the 900-m Wadi ar Rimah Bridge, making it one of the longest valley bridges in the Kingdom. The project also incorporates several new intersections and rest areas for cars and trucks.

Furthermore, maintenance work is being carried out on several vital roads, including the Qassim-Madinah, Qassim-Riyadh, and Qassim-Hail highways, at a cost exceeding SAR165 million, aiming to enhance road quality and safety for users.

Qassim Region boasts over 6,603 km of roads serving all its governorates and centres.

