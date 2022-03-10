ArabFinance: Rovan Urban Development (RUD) has launched the second phase of Evora Tower project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) with initial investments of EGP 350 million, Hapi Journal reported on March 9th.

Located in 2,600 square meters (sqm), the project includes 12 floors in addition to the ground floor and incudes commercial, administrative, and medical activities.

Demand on commercial and administrative properties will increase in 2022 due to the big returns they yield compared to residential units, RUD’s Chairman Mohamed Nasr said.

It is worth noting that RUD sealed an agreement with MRB Facility Management to manage and operate Evora project in NAC.