Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations - the Red Sea Project and Amaala, has awarded the design contract for the Rosewood Hotels and Resort at Triple Bay to Saudi group Salco.

As per the deal, Salco, a specialist in external works, site development, infrastructure, utilities, landscape, and irrigation, will be responsible for softscape works.

The Saudi group will transform the outdoor areas of the property, in line with the design concept which aims to implement a spectacular landscape for guests to enjoy, it added.

On the contract win, Salco CEO Yehya Kreidieh said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Red Sea Global on this monumental project. Our partnership signifies a shared commitment to delivering exceptional projects that surpass expectations."

"Like Red Sea Global, we are driven by a common vision of excellence, sustainability, and environmental stewardship," added Kreidieh.

Commenting on the contract, Fahad Al Balawi, head of construction at Amaala said they are delighted to appoint Salco for softscape works.

"We signed them up for this Rosewood Hotels and Resort project mainly because of their expertise in delivering extraordinary outdoor spaces," he stated.

Established in 1982, Salco brings more than 40 years of expertise and an exceptional track record which makes them an ideal partner for this landmark project, he added.

With a 1,500-strong workforce, it has delivered projects exceeding SR2 billion ($533 million) over the last five years.

