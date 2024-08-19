Red Sea International Company has signed a contract worth 658 Saudi riyals ($175.34 million) with Italian contractor Webuild SpA to build a staff camp to serve the Trojena Dam project at NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

The work scope includes designing, manufacturing, supplying and installing prefabricated buildings, including accommodation units, supporting buildings and civil works, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.

The supporting buildings include a mosque, dining halls, a medical clinic and a gym.

The contract duration is 12 months from the date of signing.

The project will be executed in two phases. The first will start immediately, while the second phase will begin on the client’s approval and contractual terms.

In January, Webuild won a $4.7 billion contract from NEOM to construct three dams to create the 2.8-km-long freshwater lake at Trojena.

Last week Red Sea International’s subsidiary, the Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company, signed a SAR 253 million mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works contract with Modern Building Leaders Company.

