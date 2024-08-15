Saudi-based Red Sea International Company has announced that its key subsidiary - The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company - has signed a SAR253 million ($67.3 million) mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works contract with Modern Building Leaders Company.

The contract, which covers engineering, procurement and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works, will be implemented in 564 days, said Red Sea International Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

A market leader and one of the top standalone MEP contractors in Saudi Arabia, it is an expert in delivering quality projects in the region.

On the financial impact, Red Sea International Company said it will be reflected starting Q3 2024.

