Egypt - Qurtuba Developments has outlined its strategy for 2026, focusing on expanding its presence in the Egyptian real estate market and adapting to evolving demand patterns.

Mohamed Omar, Chairperson of Qurtuba Developments, confirmed that the company plans to launch a new residential project in the New Capital before the end of 2025, citing strong market demand and promising investment opportunities.

He added that the company is also preparing to launch a project in New Alamein City next year, aiming to introduce a distinctive concept, design, and location.

The strategy centres on two key priorities: maximising the value of the company’s existing project portfolio and expanding its marketing efforts across regional and international markets to attract a broader base of investors. Qurtuba continues to develop residential projects in New Damietta, New Mansoura, and New Cairo, maintaining its focus on timely delivery and high-quality standards.

Omar stressed that disciplined management, careful planning, and adherence to governance principles remain central to the company’s operations, underpinning its steady growth and its ongoing contribution to Egypt’s evolving urban landscape.

