Saudi-based Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has announced plans for the launch of a ground-breaking racetrack within its mega development - Qiddiya City - that aims to elevate Saudi Arabia to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Unveiling the project, the Board of Directors of QIC, said the track, which will sit at the centre of an area dedicated to motorsports, will also boast some of racing’s most recognizable track design features.

The configurable Speed Park Track will blend functionality, state-of-the-art technology and unique customer experience and is poised to host an impressive roster of the world's most prestigious racing events, irt stated.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director Abdullah Aldawood said: "The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy and position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world’s leading motorsport venues."

“Visitors and spectators will be treated to one of the most unique race experiences in the world with a pioneering track that will be ready to host some of the world’s biggest motorsport events,” he noted.

Designed by Austrian former Formula One driver Alex Wurz and German circuit designer Hermann Tilke, the fast-flowing track is a teamwork of race drivers, for race drivers, and pushes boundaries to the extreme, featuring 21 corners and utilising Qiddiya City’s dramatic landscape to create over 108m of elevation gain per lap.

Its centrepiece will be the pioneering “Blade” at turn one – an awe-inspiring elevated section of circuit that dramatically rises more that 20 stories above the ground.

The Speed Park Track has multiple configurations with two distinctive sections including a street circuit section and the fast open track section which are fully integrated into Qiddiya’s neighbouring attractions, bringing entertainment, sports and culture together, it stated.

When it comes to spectating, motorsport enthusiasts will enjoy one of the most thrilling and immersive race experiences in the world with multiple vantage points for fans and viewing terraces at the edge of and within the track.

Adrenaline-fueled attractions, experiences, and events will also surround the circuit, blending the thrills of motorsports with the vibrancy of cultural and entertainment hubs – drawing on Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy.

To add to the excitement and unrivaled experience, the track will be seamlessly integrated with surrounding attractions, with the “Blade” turn rising above a music venue below and drivers racing alongside Falcon's flight, the world’s tallest, fast rollercoaster located at the neighbouring Six Flags Qiddiya City. Sections of the track will also run alongside a water theme park located in the city.

According to QIC, its power of play concept leverages decades of research showing that play is vital for human cognitive development, emotional expression, social skills, creativity, and physical health.

Studies have demonstrated the positive effects of recreational activities on society, their ability to bridge differences between individuals, and enhance levels of empathy and social cohesion, it stated.

The unveiling of the track also follows the announcements of the Qiddiya City Gaming & Esports District and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

