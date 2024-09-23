Qatar’s Public Works Authority, Ashghal, is advancing its plans for the West of Umm Slal Mohamed Road & Infrastructure project.

The design and build contract aims to develop roads and utilities in the 318-acre Umm Slal Mohamed mixed-use development, which includes 668 residential plots, 4 commercial plots, 6 mosques, 2 schools, and 25 parks.

The tender for the project was released on 16 October 2023, with the bid submission deadline set for 2 April 2024, later extended to 9 July 2024.

The project is currently in the bid evaluation stage, and the contract is expected to be awarded in October 2024, a source aware of the details said. The source estimated the contract value to be approximately $40 million.

The project is scheduled for completion and commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The infrastructure work will cover 36.54-kilometres of road construction, 83-km of sewage and groundwater drainage network, and 21.3-km of treated sewage effluent network, among other utilities.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

