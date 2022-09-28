Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the main construction contract for the College of Medicine & Health Sciences building at Qatar University by the first quarter of 2023

“The bid submission for the main construction contract is currently ongoing. The tender was issued on 20 July 2022. The bid submission was scheduled on 27 September 2022. The contract award is expected to be in early January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

“A total of seven companies including three Qatar companies expressed their interest in the project,” the source said.

The scope of work involves the construction of College of Medicine and Health Sciences buildings, parking spaces and other utility systems.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $75 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)