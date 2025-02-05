Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design and lead consultancy contract for the North of New Industrial Area Roads and Infrastructure Works project in Doha during the second quarter of 2025, according to a source familiar with the details.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in April 2025,” the source said, adding that the delivery is scheduled for October 2026.

The tender was issued on 29 October 2024 with bid submissions closing on 2 February 2025.

The scope of work includes the design and construction oversight of roads, utilities, and supporting infrastructure to enhance connectivity and industrial development in the region.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

