Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design consultancy contract for its Health Centre project located in Umm Ghuwailina by the first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the design consultancy contract was released on 3 September 2023 and the bid submission deadline was scheduled on 10 September 2023. The design contract is expected to be announced by November 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of the design consultancy service includes architect, civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveyor, engineering consultancy, and project management in specialised engineering works.

The project scope involves the construction of a new health care centre building along with a sorting facility building on a land area of 12,000 square metres. The building will house examination rooms, vital care rooms, laboratories, doctor rooms, pharmacy, prayer/ablution rooms, staff areas, offices, meeting rooms, cafeteria, toilets and other service facilities. The scope also includes a car parking for employees and visitors.

The time for completion of the whole of the services is 425 calendar days from the commencement date, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $75 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

