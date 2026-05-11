Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s facility management (FM) market is poised for strong growth over the next five years, driven by smart-city expansion, sustainability goals, and the redevelopment of major infrastructure assets, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence.

The report estimates that the market will grow from $8.98bn (QR32.74bn) in 2026 to $16.03bn (QR58.44bn) by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.28 percent during the forecast period. Last year, the sector was valued at $8bn (QR29.16bn).

Speaking to The Peninsula, an analyst noted that Qatar’s transition from World Cup-related infrastructure development to long-term urban diversification is creating sustained demand for advanced FM services across commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and mixed-use developments.

“The market is evolving rapidly from traditional maintenance services to technology-driven asset management,” said Faisal Abdullah, a real estate and infrastructure consultant. “Facility operators are now expected to integrate AI analytics, predictive maintenance, and sustainability targets into daily operations, especially in large-scale urban projects.”

The report highlighted that the redevelopment of FIFA World Cup stadiums into multi-purpose venues has generated recurring operational contracts for facility management firms.

“Facility managers are now responsible for complex building-automation systems that govern lighting, cooling, and crowd-flow analytics,” it said.

Industry experts stress that operators capable of combining mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) expertise with digital analytics are increasingly securing long-term, performance-based contracts.

“Clients are no longer looking only for cost-effective maintenance,” said Abdullah.

“They want measurable outcomes such as lower energy consumption, reduced downtime, and enhanced occupant safety. This is pushing the industry toward highly specialised service models.”

The report also underscored the growing role of smart-city integration in Qatar’s urban development strategy. Platforms such as Tasmu are enabling real-time monitoring of traffic, healthcare, logistics, and building operations through interconnected digital systems. Facility managers are increasingly deploying Internet of Things (IoT) sensors across critical assets, including chillers, elevators, and fire-safety systems.

According to the report, predictive maintenance technologies can reduce equipment downtime by up to 25 percent. At the same time, tighter environmental regulations and green-building standards are reshaping the competitive landscape.

Experts said compliance requirements and Qatarisation policies are likely to encourage consolidation within the sector, favouring larger operators with stronger technical capabilities and local workforce development programmes. Despite the optimistic outlook, the report warned that shortages of skilled professionals could constrain growth. It said, “Demand for an extra 20,000 specialists by 2030 inflates wage bills and threatens service quality.”

Abdullah further added, “The talent gap remains one of the market’s biggest challenges. As buildings become smarter and more connected, operators need highly trained personnel capable of managing complex digital ecosystems, not just conventional maintenance tasks.” Industry stakeholders believe continued investment in vocational training and supplier development initiatives will be essential to sustaining the sector’s long-term expansion and supporting Qatar’s broader economic diversification goals.

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