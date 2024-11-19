UK-based Pure Data Centres (Pure DC) and Saudi investors-backed Dune Vaults are setting up a joint venture to develop over 100 megawatts (MW)-capacity hyperscale data centres in Saudi Arabia.

The new venture aims to drive Pure DC’s regional expansion as it seeks to meet the growing demand from its global customer base for secure, low-latency connections to support real-time applications and services.

Pure DC is backed by US investment fund Oaktree Capital Management.

Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing data centre market in the Middle East, driven by government digitalisation efforts, a “Cloud First” policy and a favourable regulatory environment, the companies said in a joint press statement.

Faisal AlRahbiny, Founder & MD of Dune Vaults, said the company will establish over 1,000 MW of sustainable data centre capacity in Saudi Arabia, aligning with market demand estimates and supporting Vision 2030 digital transformation goals.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

