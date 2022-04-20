Kuwait-headquartered Al Babtain Group has appointed real estate consultant Savills as the leasing and property manager for its Royal Park Mall in Sheikh Zayed, West Cairo

The Mall, which offers gross leasable area of 22,000 square metres (sqm), is adjacent to Royal City residential compound includes two open air plazas of 15,000 sqm and will host more than 100 retail offerings and five major anchor outlets.

Royal Park Mall, which is also Al Babtain Group’s first commercial project in Egypt, is scheduled to start operations by the fourth quarter of 2022.

