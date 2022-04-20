Kuwait Port Authority (KPA) has awarded a $58 million construction contract for its Shuaiba Port expansion project to Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting.

The scope of work involves rehabilitation, upgrade and expansion of the existing utilities and infrastructure in Shuaiba port including operational problem identification, evaluation of road pavement and drainage systems, salt and freshwater network and sewerage system, upgrading of an elevated water tank and new lifting stations for the sewer system, the provision of new substations and modifications of existing substations and a 3.8 mega litre elevated water storage reservoir.

Other bidders for the contract included Construction and Real Estate Manufacturing Company ($53.61 million), Gulf Construction, Marine Works and General Contracting ($58.29 million), Speck Gulf General Trading and Contracting Company ($67.72), Al-Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading Company ($68.89 million), Khaled Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers Company for Construction Contracting ($62.29 million), Wara Construction Company ($49.37 million), United Buildings Company K ($53.73 million) and Mabanee Company ($53.3 million), a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

He said the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024.

SMEC is providing design and construction supervision services for the project, according to the firm’s website.

Shuaiba Port is considered Kuwait’s main industrial port, and has 20 piers, encompassing heavy equipment, raw materials, chemicals and others, according to KPA’s website.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)