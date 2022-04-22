Dubai-based developer Emaar Development announced on Friday that it expects to deliver 8,500 residential units across all its projects in Dubai in 2022.

Last year, the company had delivered over 4,700 units across Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Emaar South and Emaar Beachfront projects, according to its press statement.

The statement said more than 24,500 units are currently under construction across various masterplans mainly in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Emaar South, and Emaar Beachfront.

Emaar Development reported sales of 27.440 billion UAE dirhams ($7.471 billion) for 2021, an increase of 335 percent compared to 2020, while net profit increased 96 percent year-on-year to 3.244 billion dirhams ($883 million).

The statement also noted that the sales backlog stood at 28.616 billion dirhams ($ 7.791 billion).

Emaar Developments is the property development arm of Emaar Properties.

