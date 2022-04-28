Egyptian construction services firm Amar Misr Engineering Consultants (AMC) is currently involved in projects representing a combined investment value of 65 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.5 billion), the company’s chairman Said Abd El Wahab said.

Prominent projects in the portfolio that have advanced to the construction stage include GV Development’s 290-billion-pound ($16 billion) mega project Tarboul Industrial City in Assiut governorate, and a 6-billion-pound resort, White Sand, on the North Coast; a 1.8-billion-pound ($97 million) residential complex in Hurghada and the 3-billion-pound ($162 million) Mediterranean University project on the International Coastal Road.

Abd El Wahab told Zawya Projects that AMC is proving providing engineering and construction supervision services for Tarboul Industrial City, which is a partnership between GV Development and General Authority for Construction and Housing Cooperatives.

Spanning an area of about four million square metres, the seven-phase project’s master plan is 60 percent industrial and 40 percent residential with renewable energy supplying most of the power.

The AMC chairman said construction would start in June 2022 and complete in ten years.

He said enabling works has started for GV Development’s 186-acre White Sand resort, which includes chalets, hotel apartments, a 5-star hotel, a church and a mosque.

“Enabling works have also started for the 103-acre residential project in Hurghada, which is scheduled to be completed in four years,” he said, adding that the 2,400-unit complex is being developed by a private housing association.

On the Mediterranean University project, he said construction of its campus, spanning 30 acres, would start in the second quarter of 2022 and complete by 2026.

He disclosed that the firm is carrying out design studies for slaughterhouses and meat factories in the Sharqia governorate, and a dairy farming project in the SCZone.

Projects under construction

Commenting on projects already under construction, Abd El Wahab said in the Damietta governorate, AMC is providing engineering and supervision services for the 10,000 sqm, 450-million-pound ($24 million) Damietta governorate building.

“Construction is underway and would be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023,” he said.

In the area of healthcare, AMC is providing engineering and construction supervision services for the 600-million-pound ($32 million) Ras Ghareb hospital, affiliated to the Egyptian Health Insurance Authority, in the Red Sea governorate.

“They started construction a month ago and would complete after 30 months,” he said, adding that the company is providing similar services for the 1.6 billion ($86 million) Shibin El Qanater Central Hospital in Al Qalyubia Governorate.

Abd El Wahab said construction of the hospital, spread over an area of about 25,000 sqm, started in March and would be completed after two years. The project includes four hospital buildings of 6-storeys each, a school of nursing and staff accommodation.

Other ongoing projects where AMC is providing its services include the Haya Karima national project, and for new branches of National Bank of Egypt, and Alexbank in various governorates.

“We are providing engineering and construction supervision services for 128 projects worth 12 billion pounds ($648 million) within the Haya Karima national project covering infrastructure and rehabilitation of villages,” he said.

(1 US Dollar = 18.52 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)