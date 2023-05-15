(The combined cost of two projects and completion schedule updated in the fifth paragraph)

Dubai-based Prestige One Developments announced on Monday the launch of two luxury residential apartment projects in Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Village Circle.



The 14-storey Vista, designed by LACASA Architects, will comprise 140 apartments, the developer said in a statement.



Amenities, such as an electric vehicle charging station, a landscaped jogging track, a multi-sport court, etc, will be offered in the Dubai Sports City project, which will have a total built-up area of 263,908.90 square feet.

On the other hand, The Residence, a five-floor project with 98 units, will have a built-up area of 160,837 square feet in Jumeirah Village Circle.



According to the statement, the total cost of the two projects is 500 million UAE dirhams ($136 million). Both projects are scheduled for completion in the first quartter of 2025.



The new launches make up the first 250 out of 1,000 units planned this year across various areas of Dubai at total investment of AED 1.8 billion ($490 million).

The developer aims to develop and build another 5,000 units in the next five years in and around the UAE, the statement said.

