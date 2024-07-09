Oscar Middle East, a Dubai-based shipping and freight forwarding company, has initiated work on its 150 million UAE dirham ($40.84 million) liquid bulk terminal at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The quayside facility will have a total capacity of 45,400 cubic metres (m3) and will provide specialised storage and bulk-breaking services for chemicals and base oils.

The terminal will be built in two phases, with the first phase expected to be fully operational within 16 months. Additional storage capacity will be added in the second phase, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

UK-headquartered global engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald will oversee the project's concept design, basic and detailed engineering, as well as project management contract.



The new facility will drive regional growth by meeting the increasing demand for local and international petrochemical products, said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC.



The new facility will include sustainability measures, such as advanced spill control, drainage systems, and approved waste disposal protocols to ensure minimal environmental impact. It will also have a temperature-controlled warehouse and fire-rated coatings on steel structures.

Dubai's chemical trade value stood at AED72.3 billion last year, with Jafza alone contributing AED39.7 billion.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.