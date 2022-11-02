Ora Developers Egypt has awarded a 2.5-billion-Egyptian-pound ($103 million) construction contract with Orascom Construction to build first phase of the 500-acre Silver Sands integrated residential project on the North Coast.

The developer had announced recently that the project includes, villas, twin houses, townhouses, chalets and condos, a boutique hotel, lagoon clubhouse, health spa, sports facilities, and a retail strip.

Orascom Construction is also the contractor for Ora Developers’ ZED Sheikh Zayed Phase 1.

(1 US Dollar = 24.20 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)