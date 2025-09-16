Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority is expected to award the consultancy contract for the design and engineering supervision of the Oman Multipurpose Centre in Madinat Sultan Qaboos in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

"The contract is likely to be awarded in November 2025," the source told Zawya Projects, adding that construction is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

The tender was issued on 22 July 2025, with bid submissions closing on 31 August 2025. Eleven firms purchased the bid documents.

The project involves the construction of a three-storey interactive centre with a built-up area of approximately 1,317 square metres.

The source said financial bids were submitted by MAPS Engineering Consultancy, ADI Architecture, Ejaad Consulting Engineers, Mashhad Architectural Consultancy, Mada Engineering Consultancy and Development, Arabic House Engineering Consultancy, Luban Engineering Consultancy, and Alghazi Engineering Consultancy.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon & Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.