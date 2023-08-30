The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology is implementing several projects that are directly related to the priorities of the Oman Vision 2040.

Dr Saif bin Saeed al Sanani, Director General of Planning at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), said that the ministry is implementing 35 projects with the aim of attracting investments in transport, logistics, communications, and information technology sectors.

He pointed out that the projects and initiatives are represented in the establishment of infrastructure in partnership with the private sector in the transport sector, such as the establishment of alternative roads or specialised ports, the operation of existing ports such as the port of Khasab, Shinas, Al Suwaiq and Dhalkut, the review of concession agreements for major ports.

It also aims to develop berthing areas for luxury ships, tugboats, and water taxis. He said the ministry has developed a unified monitoring system to follow up on the performance of various projects. will be evaluated in the last quarter of this year.

The ministry's strategy for the current five-year plan will focus on completing and starting a number of strategic road projects at a cost of more than RO 890 million to ensure the provision of world-class infrastructure. He stated that in this regard, tenders were issued to complete the Sharqiyah Expressway project, more connectivity to the Al Batinah Expressway, the completion of the Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway, the Al Abailah-Al Fayadh Road in Al Buraimi Governorate, and a tender for the Rasut-Al-Mughsail) road duplication in the Dhofar Governorate. He pointed out that the completion rate of the project to add the third and fourth lanes on the Rusayl/Nizwa road (Rusayl - Bidbid) has reached 70 per cent, and it is hoped that its implementation will be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Al Sanani stated that the tender for construction of the Dibba-Khasab road in the Musandam Governorate has been awarded, and that implementation will begin before the end of this year. He pointed out that to preserve the origins of the roads and their sustainability, 21 roads were assigned

